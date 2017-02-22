Nigeria: Youths Task INEC On Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun

Anambra youths have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to urgently conduct the Anambra Central Senatorial re-run election to enable the area partake in the governance of the country.

Speaking on the banner of Anambra Youths for Progress, AYP, Anambra Central Senatorial Zone Chapter, the youths, through their General Secretary, Kanayo Mokwugo, said it was unfortunate that it is only Anambra Central that has no representation in the Senate two years to the end of the current dispensation.

According to him, with the Supreme Court judgment delivered in favour of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, INEC has no excuse not to go ahead with the conduct of the long-awaited election.

He said: "We are calling on the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to, as a matter of urgency, pick a date for the conduct of the election into our senatorial district. It is not as if we can't take laws into our hands but we have chosen to be patient all this while because we want the law to have the final say."