22 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mvovo Reaches Ton for Sharks Against Reds

Lwazi Mvovo will earn his 100th Super Rugby cap when the Sharks take on the Reds in their tournament opener on Friday.

The side will be skippered by Pat Lambie while Tera Mtembu has been named as vice-captain.

The side has a strong mix of youth and experience.

"We rewarded the guys that have really done well so far - there were no surprises," said Sharks coach Robert du Preez from Brisbane.

"I think this is an exciting side and I'm really looking forward to seeing how we go on Friday. It's going to be a tough challenge."

Mvovo will join a select group of Super Rugby centurions.

"I'm very pleased for Lwazi on gaining his 100th Super Rugby cap - that's a massive achievement," said Du Preez.

"He's a guy who always sets high standards for himself and it's great to have a guy with that sort of experience in our set-up who always sets a good example for the young guys in the team. Hopefully we'll give him a good present on Friday night."

Looking at the Reds, Du Preez acknowledged what they are up against.

"They have assembled a really good squad: Stephen Moore, the Australian captain is with them, as is George Smith, Scott Higginbotham and some really good backs. It's going to be a very different proposition this time around," he said.

Teams:

Reds

TBA

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie, 9 Cobus Reinach, Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claasens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Clement Poitrenuad

Source: Sport24

South Africa

