South Africa: We Should Fear the ANC's Uncontrollable Anger

Given the assault of mainly repeated ideas, by a party with a significant majority and far more speaking time than anyone else, where did the screaming come from? How did the representatives of this behemoth get themselves into a situation where they felt it important to drown all other thought? By BELINDA BOZZOLI.

It was the screaming that was most disturbing, that Wednesday. The crowd of over 500 was shut in a room with excellent acoustics, a sort of echo chamber - yes, of course Chamber, that was the word - and there were a number of women standing near the back who had stentorian voices, who shouted in unison, making a sort of high-pitched, deafening, ringing noise, so that one's ears throbbed and one's psyche shuddered. Many who were there sat stunned into silence, staring forward, a little dazed, alternately displaying anger and bewilderment on their faces.

That was six days after the beatings.

Back then, in that same Chamber, into which an even greater number were crammed, there had indeed been screaming, and even some uncomprehending or sometimes hostile laughter. But more shocking had been the sight, so close you could touch it, of men, some with a...