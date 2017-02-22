South Africa: Woman, 22, Gang Raped, Slashed With Panga and 'Thrown Under Train'

A Kenyan woman, 22, was reportedly gang raped by two men who then slashed her with a panga, before tying her "with ropes to a railway track so that she could be crushed by a locomotive".

According to the Standard newspaper, the mother of two said that she was raped by two assailants known to her while on her way home after attending a funeral in Kibarani in Mombasa.

Narrating her ordeal from her hospital bed, the woman said: "After doing what they did, they told me that they wanted to finish me off so that I will not follow them up," as they obviously wanted to avoid getting arrested.

She said that they hacked her legs with a panga, before tying her with ropes to a railway track so that she could be crushed by a locomotive.

Not long after, a cargo train came hurtling her way and crushed her lower limbs as it made its way from Mombasa Railway Station towards Changamwe.

Luckily, however, her screams caught the attention of the locomotive driver who stopped the train.

She said that the locomotive driver disembarked and sought the help of area residents.

She was rushed to hospital.

Buzz Kenya.com last year reported that rape in the east African country was on the rise, causing a lot of concern for the authorities, as well as rights groups.

Source: News24