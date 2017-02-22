South Africa: Operation Phakisa to Transform Agricultural Sector

Pretoria — Government will on Friday unveil the Operation Phakisa segment that focuses on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

This segment is meant to enhance and transform the agricultural sector while accelerating land reform.

The programme will be unveiled by President Jacob Zuma in Roodeplaat, Pretoria, under the theme 'Transforming the Agricultural Sector towards an Inclusive Rural Economy', the Presidency said on Tuesday.

The programme will review existing producer support models and develop finance models aimed at fast tracking land reform, given the urgent need for government to make progress in food security.

The programme seeks to address constraints in ensuring equitable access to land, both towards economic development and agrarian transformation.

"As I mentioned in the State of the Nation Address, government will pursue a number of programmes this year aimed towards land reform and land redistribution, all within the Constitution of the country.

"We have no doubt that this landmark Operation Phakisa on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development will assist us in this regard," said President Zuma.

In preparation for the launch, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform embarked on a six-month consultation process on the Operation Phakisa Lab.

The lab -- which constitutes representatives from government, academic and research institutions as well as business, organised labour, private sector and non-governmental organisations -- has finalised 27 initiatives across seven work streams. These include land reform, rural development, labour, grains, livestock, horticulture and producer support.

These work streams, according to the Presidency, will assist in optimising the management of natural resources, developing skills and capacity in the agricultural sector, stimulate funding and finance, value chain development and market access, coordination and knowledge management as well as reconfiguring space and promoting functional rural settlement.

The Operation Phakisa programme is modelled around the Malaysian Big Fast Results methodology. It is used by government to intensively focus on a particular sector, bringing together government, business, labour and academia to dissect and find solutions to delivery problems.

The programme has successfully been implemented in education, health and the ocean economy.