Nigeria: Defiant Enugu Residents Build Houses, Filling Stations On Railway Lines

As if there is no more land space in Enugu state, defiant residents of the state have completely uprooted none functional railway tracks that ran into the old coal mines in Enugu and have erected houses on them.

In some instances where the rail tracks were not uprooted, the builders just erected their magnificent houses on top of the rail line and damned the consequences.

Buildings on top rail lines are usually seen around the old GRA Enugu, where the rail lines that used to convey coal from the Onyeama, Iva and Ogwete Mines run through to intersect with the major railway that conveys coal to Port Harcourt for export or firing of major factories such as cement factories or the power stations at Oji or Lagos during the good old good days when coal formed a major revenue and energy source for Nigeria and the coal industry boomed.

Those days, nobody ever dreamt of living close to the busy railway line let alone erecting residential or commercial houses on top of the rail lines.

But with the collapse of both the coal industry and the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, people began to take over the landed properties of both the Coal Corporation and NRC as observed by the South East Voice.

Asked if they had taken note of the scramble for railway properties, the Zonal Manager of Nigeria Railway properties Eastern District, Chinwe Iwuchukwu, said it was not only in Enugu that the scramble takes place but regrettably in most other parts of the country, particularly in the southern states.

Iwuchukwu said: "People see that those rail lines are not working and they decide to build on them. We have been having issues with communities such as Ngwo which claim they own the land and that since the track was not functional for now, they feel it is their right to do whatever they want with them.

"Even the government use our right of way, all these are illegal occupants. They don't have documents to back up the buildings. They feel the railways won't work again and most are indigenes.

"The Ngwo people said it is their fathers' land and that the lease they gave to railway had expired and so they dabble into the rail lines."

On what action the Railway authorities hope to take to re-possess their property, the property manager said: "We will demolish the buildings, we are still on inspections."

Iwuchukwu further stated that the state government through the Ministry of Lands only consulted the railway corporation when it wished to register any lease. "When they (builders) get approval from the town planning authority, the builders would just go ahead and build.

"Government doesn't have any right to allocate any land that belongs to the railway corporation to anybody. There are ones that I am currently fighting against; he (owner of the building) uprooted the rail track and we have reported to our head office. The matter is being handled by our legal department which has placed a caveat on the properties.

Encroaching on railway properties

"People just encroach on railway properties all over Nigeria and it's not an easy battle for NRC. We battle with states over lands, like the Ebeano tunnel estate in Enugu-that one the government eventually paid. In Lagos they paid for the land they used to dualize the roads.

"We are also having issues with the Abia State government over former Umuahia Market and where the state government pulled down the railway property but we are still battling with them. Management is going to do something about these things because we have been having series of meetings," promised Iwuchukwu.

On his own account, the Commissioner for Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Mr. Chidi Aroh said they usually marked such structures for removal or demolition.

Aroh said: "You know in land tenure system, the state is the custodian of all the land and the governor is the landlord of all the land but some property were given to the Federal Government by various federal agencies. Now what we saw with the advent of privatization was that both the Coal Corporation and NRC are busy parcelling these land and selling them without reference to local development control.

"We are in very serious discussions with the Federal Government on what to do with what the railway and coal corporation are doing. We have to balance this interest. If the Federal Government says the agencies have the right to sell and they sold to Enugu indigenes at a very high cost and we discovered that there is development control interest, we must bring the three parties so that our own citizens who have put in money into railway corporation to buy property will not lose but at the same time we are not prepared to allow the state be distorted because we need them.

"If you check, this place we are talking about, rail lines have been removed and the only people that can remove it are the railway people. You know, in a federation like this, the relationship between the state and federal is managed very carefully. But be rest assured that Enugu will never compromise the standard for the development of the state."

An ex-staff of the defunct Nigeria Coal Corporation, NCC, who pleaded anonymity told South East Voice he blamed some top management staff of the coal corporation and the Bureau for Public Enterprises, BPE, over the issue.

He said that by law, nobody was supposed to come close or within 300 meters of the railway line and wondered what would happen when the coal mines would be revamped as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

He said, "its land scam by both the coal corporation and the agents of BPE that sold off properties of the Coal Corporation. Enugu coal will be revitalized and all those buildings will go. Anybody paying for those lands is at risk. There is a master plan for them, railway line remains railway line and you cannot say that because the railway is not functioning now, you now possess the tracks, definitely they will be pulled down."

According to him, what the "land scammers" do was to backdate their lease agreements to look as if the leases were obtained long ago. "They go and backdate the documents in collaboration with some former staff of the NRC. That's what they do but the law establishing railways said the corporation owned every land within the periphery."