22 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Outrage After U.S. TV Show Use Real Life Westgate Footage

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: 24: Legacy
24: Legacy TV Series.

Kenyans are outraged after a United States television series used real life footage from the September 2013 Westgate shopping mall terror attack.

The new popular 24 Legacy series from FOX network on Sunday night broadcasted the moment when the unidentified men shot and killed innocent civilians.

In the show, the venue of the attack is said to be in Alexandria, Egypt.

The attack resulted in at least 67 deaths, and more than 175 people were reportedly wounded in the mass shooting.

“How traumatising must it be to be watching an entertainment show then you see your loved one being shot at and suddenly you have memories of that happening all over again,” wrote Sam Gichuru of Nailab.

He went on to urge Kenyans to let Fox TV know that the footage  was extremely insensitive to many and was one of our darkest  days as a country.

Other Kenyans supported his sentiments and expressed their disappointment with the network.

Kenya

Lecturers Say Strike Still On

University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) members have insisted that the strike is still on saying government is not giving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.