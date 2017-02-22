Kenya: Outrage After U.S. TV Show Use Real Life Westgate Footage

Kenyans are outraged after a United States television series used real life footage from the September 2013 Westgate shopping mall terror attack.

The new popular 24 Legacy series from FOX network on Sunday night broadcasted the moment when the unidentified men shot and killed innocent civilians.

In the show, the venue of the attack is said to be in Alexandria, Egypt.

The attack resulted in at least 67 deaths, and more than 175 people were reportedly wounded in the mass shooting.

“How traumatising must it be to be watching an entertainment show then you see your loved one being shot at and suddenly you have memories of that happening all over again,” wrote Sam Gichuru of Nailab.

He went on to urge Kenyans to let Fox TV know that the footage was extremely insensitive to many and was one of our darkest days as a country.

Other Kenyans supported his sentiments and expressed their disappointment with the network.