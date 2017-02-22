Liberia to Hold Memorial Service for Fallen Ruth Sando Perry

Monrovia — The government of Liberia announces that it will hold a Memorial Service for the late former chairperson of the Council of State, Madam Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh Perry.

The Memorial Service takes place at the Good Shepard Episcopal Church in Paynesville City at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, during the Memorial Service tributes will be paid to her memory by the Government of Liberia, various women's groups, among others.

The late Mrs. Perry died in Colombus, Ohio, United States of America early Sunday, January 8, 2017. She was 77 years old.

Vice President, Dr. Joseph N. Boakai, represented the Government of Liberia at the funeral of the late Mrs. Perry which was held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbus, Ohio, United States of America on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

She was laid to rest at the Glenn Rest Memorial Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio, United States of America.

The late Mrs. Perry served as the third Interim Chair of the Council of State during the country's civil crisis from September 3, 1996 to August 2, 1997.

She succeeded Professor Wilton G. S. Sankawulo and presided over the transition of power to Mr. Charles Taylor following the 1997 special elections.

As a civilian chair of the five-member Council of State, Madam Perry served along with warring faction leaders Charles Taylor of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia; Alhaji G. V. Kromah of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy and Dr. George Boley of the Liberia Peace Council and two other civilian members, Mr. Oscar Quiah and Chief Tamba Tailor.