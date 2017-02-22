21 February 2017

Liberia Revenue Authority Calls On Lawmakers to Pay Real Estate Tax

By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has called on members of the Legislature to pay taxes on their real estate properties, urging them through a communication to comply with applicable tax laws.

The communication: "Honorable Representatives, as 2017 has drawn on us and the real property taxes payment season has commenced and runs from January 1th -July 2nd 2017, we humbly request all members of the august body that have not complied with prior periods to please prioritize the registration of your property (ies) and payment of the applicable lawful taxes, for both the prior and current periods within the statutory time frame."

The LRA has also asked for the approval of lawmakers to erect taxpayer service booth at the Capitol to facilitate compliance with the tax law.

"A focal person from the Real Estate Tax Division of the Domestic Tax Department will be available to answer all inquiries," the communication indicated.

