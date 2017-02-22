Liberia: The Baby Who Was Kept in the Closet

The touching story of Dynasty, who in 2004, sat behind bars pregnant in Westminster, Maryland, USA, and wasn't released until her deportation back to Liberia two years after the child was born, just went viral after her daughter found her through Facebook.

"I have been searching for her through adoption searches and stuff but never knew that she was looking for me, too. I created a Facebook page using my real name months back in hopes of attracting all friends, not knowing that something so special to me would be found," she added.

Destiny, the shy and timid teenager who bears a strong resemblance to her mother, was on February 9, 2017 reunited with her mother while searching through the internet. Destiny says she has been 'dying to see her mother' and wasn't upset about how they were reunited.

"When my mother answered the call, my heart dropped. There she was, and smiling with one of the most beautiful smiles I have ever seen. Then she started crying, and then she disappeared. I could hear her but could only see a wall. I thought to myself, my mother must really miss me," Destiny shared.

For Dynasty though, seeing her child so calm, happy and anxious to see her again despite putting Destiny through the things she had to go through, was overwhelming.

"I thought I would start off by saying sorry, but instead there she was smiling and glaring into my eyes with love, satisfaction and I couldn't help it. I cried hard," Dynasty said.

In 2004, while Dynasty faced a 'nasty' court battle to stay in America, she discovered that she was pregnant the day she was placed behind bars. For the whole nine months of her pregnancy, she said she went through trauma, assault and constant depression.

According to Dynasty, there came a time when she was placed in solitary confinement for her own good.

"I remember having one of my court hearings and begging my lawyer to allow me to be deported so I wouldn't have to leave my child behind. They told me about the law that prohibited me from going anywhere at the time and I was forced to have my baby while handcuffed and shackled," she recalled.

"We spent four days in the hospital after I had the caesarean section and I couldn't stop crying. The nurses said I was the saddest mother they had ever come across and I was sedated almost the entire time I was on bed. But I remember her touch, rubbing her feet and fingers. No mother should have to go through that ever," she sadly said.

Destiny was released and picked up by Dynasty's grandmother Adel, who was not allowed under any circumstances to have children or pets residing at her 'special' residence for elders.

Sneaking the sleeping infant into her apartment building on a cold and icy day in January 2004, Destiny lived behind closed doors for two years without anyone knowing she was there.

But Latter Day Saints church members and a small close-knit group of friends knew the story behind the child that appeared out of nowhere, and they did all they could to help Adel.

"Destiny had nothing and we could not locate her father because her mother refused to show who he was for fear that his family would take her away from me. Dynasty tried so hard to keep the child a secret, even her family did not know about the baby living in my house.

"Whenever the housing owners would check on us the elders, I'd hide baby Destiny in my room, or in a closet until the coast was clear. She lived like this until one day I fell ill and there was no way to even pick Destiny up, so I called on the church to find a family to take the child," Adel added.

Meanwhile, Dynasty never knew who had her daughter, while she lived half a world away. She fought to survive in a place that she said makes no sense to her. Dynasty said she set aside thinking of her daughter to focus on how to survive in Africa.

"I have spent many days searching for my daughter at the internet café where I work but after some time I gave up. Luckily I decided to open a Facebook account using my real name when I received a message asking if I was ever living in Maryland. The account name was that of girl and I knew right away that it was important that I answer the call; and there she was," added Dynasty.

Destiny said she knows that her grandmother is now resting in peace.

"Being here with everyone is as if I am here physically with my mother," Destiny captioned on Facebook.

Although Dynasty was not around when Destiny was with her nana, she was however there to see her baby girl smile and shed tears with her through Skype.

"I've spent hours, days and years searching for this child not knowing that she was searching for me, too. It is a good thing that I used my real name on my Facebook page where she was able to trace me," Dynasty added.

Due to the nature of this story, all names have been changed.

Destiny was a little over two years old when she was put up for adoption. "The church didn't want us to lose her so they did everything they could to find a family for her," her great grandmother said.

Two years before Destiny was adopted, her mother Dynasty had a complicated life, one that started Destiny's seclusion and adoption.

"When I became pregnant with her, INS (now Homeland Security) decided I should be deported. I had messed up and they wanted me gone," Dynasty shared.