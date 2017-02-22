Liberia: Memorial Service for Ruth Sando Perry On Saturday

The Government of Liberia has announced that it will hold a memorial service for the late former chairperson of the Council of State, Madam Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh Perry.

The service will take place at the Good Shepard Episcopal Church in Paynesville City at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry release, tributes will be paid during the service by the Government of Liberia and various women's groups, among others.

The late Mrs. Perry died in Colombus, Ohio, United States of America, January 8, 2017. She was 77.

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai represented the Government of Liberia at the funeral which was held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, January 28.

She was laid to rest at the Glenn Rest Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

The late Mrs. Perry served as the third Interim Chair of the Council of State during the country's civil crisis from September 3, 1996 to August 2, 1997. She succeeded Professor Wilton G. S. Sankawulo and presided over the transition of power to Mr. Charles Taylor following the 1997 special elections.

As a civilian chair of the five-member Council of State, Madam Perry served along with warring faction leaders Charles Taylor of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia; Alhaji G. V. Kromah of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy; Dr. George Boley of the Liberia Peace Council; and two other civilian members, Mr. Oscar Quiah and Chief Tamba Taylor.