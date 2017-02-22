Liberia: Ganta Community Embarks On U.S.$250K Market Project

Residents of Guinea Road Community under the banner "Concerned Movement for Development" have embarked on the construction of a modern market building to the tune of US$250,000.

The group's leader, Elvis Gweh, said the new market will enable the community to do business and boost the group's socioeconomic activities in and out of the community.

He said the community decided to construct the market to ease the difficulties getting to the main market. The community is also situated far from the main market and as such, children risk their lives going to and from the market amid moving vehicles.

"Since the organization was founded in 2000, we have carried out numerous developments, so this time we decided to build a market building to ease the hardship in getting to the general market, especially during the rainy season," said Frederick F. Gaylah, a resident.

At the groundbreaking ceremony held on Saturday, February 18, in Nimba County Electoral District # 1, Representative Jeremiah Kpan Koung pledged his support to the construction of the market building.

He said he would ensure the on-time provision of the needed support to speed up the construction.

The Rep. told the citizens that the development of Ganta calls for the involvement of every resident.

"If we work together, Ganta will be built better than any other place in Liberia," he said. "Liberia needs hardworking people, not those who claim to be educated."

Meanwhile, Rep. Koung used the occasion to discourage the youth from selling their voting cards, saying, "don't sell your voting card, there is no price for the card, and it doesn't have any value. No money can buy it."

"If you don't want me anymore, it is the voting card you will use to move me, so if you sell it, then your rights have been seized," he added.

Rep. Koung meanwhile pledged 50 bags of cement and 50 pieces of steel rods as his initial contribution to the project. He also ordered the transportation of sand and crushed rocks to the site, as soon as the Mayor of Ganta completes the selection of the site.