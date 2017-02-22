22 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ganta Community Embarks On U.S.$250K Market Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ishmael F. Menkor

Residents of Guinea Road Community under the banner "Concerned Movement for Development" have embarked on the construction of a modern market building to the tune of US$250,000.

The group's leader, Elvis Gweh, said the new market will enable the community to do business and boost the group's socioeconomic activities in and out of the community.

He said the community decided to construct the market to ease the difficulties getting to the main market. The community is also situated far from the main market and as such, children risk their lives going to and from the market amid moving vehicles.

"Since the organization was founded in 2000, we have carried out numerous developments, so this time we decided to build a market building to ease the hardship in getting to the general market, especially during the rainy season," said Frederick F. Gaylah, a resident.

At the groundbreaking ceremony held on Saturday, February 18, in Nimba County Electoral District # 1, Representative Jeremiah Kpan Koung pledged his support to the construction of the market building.

He said he would ensure the on-time provision of the needed support to speed up the construction.

The Rep. told the citizens that the development of Ganta calls for the involvement of every resident.

"If we work together, Ganta will be built better than any other place in Liberia," he said. "Liberia needs hardworking people, not those who claim to be educated."

Meanwhile, Rep. Koung used the occasion to discourage the youth from selling their voting cards, saying, "don't sell your voting card, there is no price for the card, and it doesn't have any value. No money can buy it."

"If you don't want me anymore, it is the voting card you will use to move me, so if you sell it, then your rights have been seized," he added.

Rep. Koung meanwhile pledged 50 bags of cement and 50 pieces of steel rods as his initial contribution to the project. He also ordered the transportation of sand and crushed rocks to the site, as soon as the Mayor of Ganta completes the selection of the site.

Liberia

Executive Mansion Reporters Want Finance Minister to - 'Talk to the President for U.S.'

As the term of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf elapses, the group of journalists covering the President, under the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.