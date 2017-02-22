Liberia: Ellen Showers Praises On Nimba County

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has praised citizens of Nimba County for "standing by her government over the years."

Speaking in Saclepea, Central Nimba, while touring the county on Monday, February 20, she also praised the citizens for the level of development they have undertaken across the county during her regime.

The President said undertaking development projects is not only assigned to the Office of the President, but rather to every Liberian, including the legislature, the judiciary, the office of the superintendent, chiefs, citizens and legal foreign residents.

What the county has done is worthy of commendation, because the residents saw that the government had created an enabling environment, she said.

She also praised the private sector for the level of investment in the country, something she said gave a boost to her administration.

President Sirleaf admonished the citizens to continue in their development path, "because everyone needs to build on your good example."

The President arrived in Ganta on February 19, and attended the closing ceremony of the United Methodist Church annual conference where she was honored for her achievements as the first female President of Liberia and Africa.

She visited the abandoned Ganta - Sanniquellie road where she reaffirmed government's commitment to reconstructing the road.

On Monday, she interacted with petty traders on the sidewalk of Ganta's main street, and also particpated in a conference held under the theme: "Partnership for Schools in Liberia."

The President applauded the Ministry of Education for the level of progress made so far in the Public Private Partnership initiative in Liberia that has seen a rise in student enrolment to over 1.5 million.

Earlier in Seclepea, the President dedicated the newly constructed city hall that was funded with money from the ArcelorMittal Social Development Fund.

As part of her visit, the President also extended her trip to Kparblee, where she dedicated the feeder road connecting Griae to Behwahlay.