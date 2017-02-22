Liberia: Executive Mansion Reporters Want Finance Minister to - 'Talk to the President for U.S.'

As the term of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf elapses, the group of journalists covering the President, under the banner "Executive Mansion Press Team" on February 20, 2017 cried on the Minister of Finance Boima Kamara to talk on their behalf to get some benefit from the president, before she leaves office.

In what appeared like a press conference with the Minister, later turned into private discussion with Minister Boima at the Jackie's Guest House in Ganta, the journalists complained that they have covered the president a lot, but yet to get the require benefits to boast of tomorrow.

Samukai Dukuly of Power TV said for too long we have been covering the president, but we are yet to benefit anything tangible as reporters assigned to the president.

"As young men like us, well respected personalities in the government, we want you to intervene and talk to the President so she can think about us," he said.

Varney Kamara of New Democrat Newspaper said, "We have been covering the president for the past 12 years, but we have nothing to boast of as reporters covering Executive Mansion."

They talked about not being allowed or being given the opportunity to travel with the president on some of her trips abroad.

The rest of the reporters at the conference, buttressed their colleagues' statements, calling for Minister Kamara to intervene to get just benefit from their respective duties as reporters assigned to cover the president.

In response, Minister Kamara told them to forward their requests to the Minister of State, Hon. Sylvester Grisgbe, who is the proper authority that could address their concerns.