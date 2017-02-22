Liberia: MFDP Official Resigns Amid Internal Audit

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) says following the Commissioning of an internal audit of its State Owned Enterprise (SOE) Unit during the weekend, it has received a letter of resignation from the head of the SOE Unit, Mr. Siafa Chowo.

The MFDP had earlier this week announced that Minister Boima Kamara commissioned the audit during the weekend following an alleged financial malpractice at the SOE Unit. The investigation is expected to last for a week after which, findings will be released to the general public.

The Ministry, in a statement today, indicated that it totally rejects Mr. Chowo's resignation in the middle of an audit, and is therefore requesting him to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.