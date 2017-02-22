22 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: VP Boakai, Cummings, Dr. Jones Invited to Rotary Forum

The Rotary Clubs of Monrovia and Sinkor have designated the month of February as 'peace and conflict prevention and resolution' month to help stimulate discussion on those issues among presidential aspirants in the forthcoming legislative and presidential elections.

According to a press release issued by Global Media yesterday, the Rotary Clubs of Monrovia and Sinkor have invited three presidential hopefuls to an open forum on Thursday at the Corina Hotel in Sinkor.

Those invited are Vice President Joseph Boakai, standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party; Mr. Alex Cummings, standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC); and Dr. J. Mills Jones, standard bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE).

The topic for the forum is "Processes and mechanisms for keeping peace and tranquility before, during and after the impending presidential and legislative elections in Liberia."

It is expected to bring together a cross section of Liberians, government officials and other dignitaries.

The Rotary Club is a non-political organization of business professionals united worldwide to provide humanitarian services. It encourages high ethical standards in all vocations and helps to promote goodwill and peace in the world.

The release said Rotary's core values are the advancement of international understanding and goodwill and peace through world fellowship. The organization is also united to serve humanity and foster national peace and stability.

