20 February 2017

allAfrica.com

Zimbabwe: What The Stars Hold for Mugabe: Craziness, Thrift, Dates With Grace

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: President Mugabe Interview For His 93rd Birthday
Blog

As President Robert Mugabe's birthday draws near, we wanted to share some predictions for this 93-year-old long-time leader's life.

According to astrological beliefs, Mugabe is Pisces - a star sign characterised by compassion, adaptability and devotion, but also self-pity, laziness and oversensitivity.

Apparently Pisces does not take well to leadership because they are considered too sensitive and lacking in self-discipline - hardly a ringing endorsement for a president who has been in power for decades.

But let's get to the predictions:

For openers, there seems to be agreement among astrologers that 2017 will be a dynamic, and possibly crazy, year for Mugabe. But it also predicts that Mugabe's work life will be like a walk in the park - and hopefully he doesn't trip!

When it comes to finances, there's a much clearer warning to save money instead of spending it on frivolous things... So, no more trips to Singapore or shopping expeditions to London then?

However, relationship advice (yes, we're going there) speaks on trying to shake things up, with more dates or travel. The First Lady will be happy.

Not much of health - especially since Mugabe "dies" sometime around his birthday every year - but April 2017 looks bleak. Impairment of physical health is foreseen - whatever do you think that means?

More on This

'Struggling' Firms Wish Mugabe, 93, Many More Years to Come

Struggling firms in Zimbabwe have "fallen over each" other to wish President Robert Mugabe many more years to come as he… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.