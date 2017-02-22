Zimbabwe: What The Stars Hold for Mugabe: Craziness, Thrift, Dates With Grace

Blog

As President Robert Mugabe's birthday draws near, we wanted to share some predictions for this 93-year-old long-time leader's life.

According to astrological beliefs, Mugabe is Pisces - a star sign characterised by compassion, adaptability and devotion, but also self-pity, laziness and oversensitivity.

Apparently Pisces does not take well to leadership because they are considered too sensitive and lacking in self-discipline - hardly a ringing endorsement for a president who has been in power for decades.

But let's get to the predictions:

For openers, there seems to be agreement among astrologers that 2017 will be a dynamic, and possibly crazy, year for Mugabe. But it also predicts that Mugabe's work life will be like a walk in the park - and hopefully he doesn't trip!

When it comes to finances, there's a much clearer warning to save money instead of spending it on frivolous things... So, no more trips to Singapore or shopping expeditions to London then?

However, relationship advice (yes, we're going there) speaks on trying to shake things up, with more dates or travel. The First Lady will be happy.

Not much of health - especially since Mugabe "dies" sometime around his birthday every year - but April 2017 looks bleak. Impairment of physical health is foreseen - whatever do you think that means?