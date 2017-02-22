21 February 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

West Africa: WASCI Hosts Regional Learning Workshop and Study Tour On Social Accountability in West Africa

press release

A Learning Workshop and Study Tour on Social Accountability in West Africa have taken place in Accra.

Twenty-nine participants, in all, from nine West African countries, comprising civil society partners from the Ford Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), attended the workshop.

The workshop, organized by the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WASCI) in collaboration with the Ford Foundation and OSIWA, aimed to share participant reflections and identify lessons and good practices, ascertain advocacy opportunities and challenges, and identify gaps and opportunities for collaboration.

The overall objective of the Study Tour was to provide an opportunity for participants to learn from each other's experiences while the Learning Programme provided a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to better understand the mechanisms that have been utilized by CSOs in the West Africa sub-region to exact public accountability through the active participation of ordinary citizens and civic groups.

In welcome address, Mr Charles Vandyck, Head, Capacity Development, WASCI, said WASCI was hosting the meeting to reinforce the effectiveness of their grant partners that were engaged in promoting social accountability in the West Africa sub-region.

In a statement, Mr Ibrahim Aidara of OSIWA pledged the commitment of OSIWA to positively influence development in the sub-region as both an advocate and grant-maker by enabling itself to be agenda setters, both within and alongside other organizations working on the ground.

Mr Aidara disclosed that over the years, OSIWA had invested substantially in enhancing citizens' social demands for accountability and effectiveness in public service delivery, strengthening natural resource management frameworks and supported alternative, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and arts-based means of anti-corruption enforcement.

For her part, Ms Eva Kouka, Ford Foundation, said the Foundation worked through a unique combination of grant-making advocacy, partnership-building and technical assistance.

Ms Kouka said Ford Foundation had an extensive history of providing support towards the sustainable development of West Africa by providing significant amounts of funding and technical support to promote democratic values, and engage citizens in advocating for their social and economic rights.

In addition, he said, the Foundation had also funded improvements in government, with a focus on openness and invested in efforts to address the root causes of poverty and inequality, adding that the Foundation's work in West Africa had been largely concentrated on improving democratic governance and citizens' participation, particularly in Nigeria.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)

West Africa

