22 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Flooding Causes Accidents On KZN North Coast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Emergency services on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast have already responded to nine accidents since 06:00 as heavy rains caused flooding on Wednesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said floodwaters had caused severe damage in Shaka's Rock, north of Durban, with water flowing on low-level bridges in parts of Ballito.

"We attended numerous accidents from Tongaat to Stanger [KwaDukuza]. Most of the accidents were vehicles going off the road due to aquaplaning."

Herbst said five people had been treated for minor injuries since Wednesday morning. No fatalities were reported.

Herbst advised motorists to not cross low-lying bridges and gave them tips on what to do should their vehicles start aquaplaning on wet roads.

"If your vehicle is aquaplaning, do not slam on your brakes. Try to reduce your speed and take your foot off the accelerator," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Court Orders Govt to Withdraw ICC Decision

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that government's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC)… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.