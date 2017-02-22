South Africa: Flooding Causes Accidents On KZN North Coast

Emergency services on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast have already responded to nine accidents since 06:00 as heavy rains caused flooding on Wednesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said floodwaters had caused severe damage in Shaka's Rock, north of Durban, with water flowing on low-level bridges in parts of Ballito.

"We attended numerous accidents from Tongaat to Stanger [KwaDukuza]. Most of the accidents were vehicles going off the road due to aquaplaning."

Herbst said five people had been treated for minor injuries since Wednesday morning. No fatalities were reported.

Herbst advised motorists to not cross low-lying bridges and gave them tips on what to do should their vehicles start aquaplaning on wet roads.

"If your vehicle is aquaplaning, do not slam on your brakes. Try to reduce your speed and take your foot off the accelerator," he said.

Source: News24