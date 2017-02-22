Gambia: Relegation to 2nd Division Appears Huge for Bombada

Relegation to the second division next season is large for Bombada after slipping to Real De Banjul in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league on Monday.

The Brikama-based outfit lost to City-boys 3-2 in their re-scheduled week-nine fixtures played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium to maintain bottom-place in the country's top flight with 7 points in eleven league.

Bombada need to go back to the famous drawing board during the first round break to strength their team properly ahead of the second round matches to move away from the danger zone as well as keep their hopes of staying in the top flight for another season and avoid relegation to the second division.

The victory has earned Real De Banjul 25 points in eleven league match, one point ahead of Gambia Armed Forces, who are set to clash with Serrekunda United in their re-scheduled fixtures at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

The city-boys will hope Gambia Armed Forces to slip against Serrekunda United and top the league.