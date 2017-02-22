22 February 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Gamtel Defeat Brikama Utd to Vacate Red Zone in Gff 1st Division League

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Gamtel on Monday defeated 2016 FF Cup champions Brikama United 3-2 in their re-scheduled week-nine fixtures played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to vacate danger zone in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league.

The telecommunication giants are second-place from bottom in the country's top flight with 8 points before their hard-fought 3-2 win over Brikama United to move three places above relegation zone with 11 points in eleven league matches.

The defeat left Brikama United fourth place in the top flight with 15 points in eleven league outings after their 3-2 defeat to Gamtel.

Marimoo beat Samger 2-1 at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda to maintain third-spot in the league with 21 points in eleven league matches.

The defeat left Samger one place above safety in the country's top flight with 10 points in eleven league matches.

Elsewhere, Steve Biko drew goalless with Hawks at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on the same day.

Hawks are with 14 points in ten league matches with a game in hand against league champions Gambia Ports Authority, who beat Ivorian vice champions 1-0 on aggregate to advance to the second round of the 2017 CAF Champions league against AS Vita Club of Democratic Republic of Congo next month in Banjul.

Steve Biko are with 10 points in eleven league matches following their goalless draw with Hawks.

Gambia

EU and Unesco strengthen capacities of media professionals

On February 22nd, the European Union and UNESCO held a ceremony at the Gambia National Commission for UNESCO to deliver… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.