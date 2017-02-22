Gambia: Gamtel Defeat Brikama Utd to Vacate Red Zone in Gff 1st Division League

Gamtel on Monday defeated 2016 FF Cup champions Brikama United 3-2 in their re-scheduled week-nine fixtures played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to vacate danger zone in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league.

The telecommunication giants are second-place from bottom in the country's top flight with 8 points before their hard-fought 3-2 win over Brikama United to move three places above relegation zone with 11 points in eleven league matches.

The defeat left Brikama United fourth place in the top flight with 15 points in eleven league outings after their 3-2 defeat to Gamtel.

Marimoo beat Samger 2-1 at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda to maintain third-spot in the league with 21 points in eleven league matches.

The defeat left Samger one place above safety in the country's top flight with 10 points in eleven league matches.

Elsewhere, Steve Biko drew goalless with Hawks at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on the same day.

Hawks are with 14 points in ten league matches with a game in hand against league champions Gambia Ports Authority, who beat Ivorian vice champions 1-0 on aggregate to advance to the second round of the 2017 CAF Champions league against AS Vita Club of Democratic Republic of Congo next month in Banjul.

Steve Biko are with 10 points in eleven league matches following their goalless draw with Hawks.