Gambia: Transport Unionists Mourn Death of Their President

The Gambia National Transport, Agriculture, Food and Industrial Workers Union (GTFAIWI) are mourning the death of their president, Ousman Drammeh, who passed away last week Thursday, 16 February 2017 at his residence in Manjaikunda.

The late Mr Drammeh was survived by two wives and children.

He was re-elected president of the union in 2016 to serve a second term in office.

He succeeded Daddy Sowe as union president, following his predecessor's demise. His death followed a month-long illness.

The union executive members therefore regret to extends this sad news to The Gambian President, H.E Adama Barrow, his Cabinet and the entire Coalition members, the Inspector General of Police and all staff of The Gambia Police Force, Ministry of Transport, the Interior Minister, Department of Labour, Director General of Customs, and Director General and staff of the Immigration Department, as well as all staff of the Senegalese Embassy in The Gambia.

The sad news is also extended to The Gambia Truck Owners' Association, Insurance Companies, IEC Staff, the media fraternity, and all transport and workers' unions, association members and partners in The Gambia and beyond.

The news is also extended to Mr Alasan Ndoye, president of the Senegalese Transport Union and his executive, and all stakeholders and partners in the transport sector in the ECOWAS sub-region and beyond.