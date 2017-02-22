Ghana: Fonab Roots for Appiah Baffoe - As Sekyere East DCE

Effiduase-Ash — Friends of Nana and Bawumia (FONAB), a pressure group in the New Patriotic Party in the Effiduasi/Asokore Constituency, and other stakeholders in the Sekyere East District, are calling on the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to appoint Mr. Owusu Agyabeng as District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere East.

According to the Secretary of the group, Mr. Seth Appiah Baffoe, the decision of the group was based on his exceptional qualities, commitment, devotion and hard work exhibited since 2008. He added that FONAB believes Mr. Owusu Agyabeng stands tall among all, because several people within the district are yearning for him, owing to his good deeds.

According to Secretary Appiah Baffoe, stakeholders, including teachers, nurses, artisans, polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, opinion leaders, Christians, Muslims and many more, are convinced that Mr. Owusu Agyabeng can deliver when mandated to head the political administration of the district.

He explained that Mr. Owusu Agyabeng is a native of Asokore, a Lecturer at Kumasi Technical University, and an accomplished chartered Accountant, and further described him as a grassroots person in the New Patriotic Party, who is admired by many because of his affable nature.

According to Mr. Appiah Baffoe, Mr. Agyabeng's contribution to the development of the district is marvelous, hence the plea to H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo to consider their request and appoint Mr. Owusu Agyabeng as their DCE.