Ghana: MTN Donates 3,715 Pints of Blood Over Six Years

Kumasi — The MTN Ghana Foundation has, over the last six years, remained committed to helping increase the stock of blood levels at the National Transfusion Service and various hospitals in the country.

The Foundation has, this year, donated over 3,715 pints of blood to support the National Transfusion Service and other regional hospitals, under its annual blood donation exercise.

Mr. James Bukari Basintale, Northern Sector General Manager of MTN Ghana, during the annual Blood Donation Exercise in collaboration with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), stated that MTN has made a lot of progress in the quest to save lives through voluntary blood donations.

He stated that only 66% out of the 250,000 pints of blood the National Blood Bank needs yearly is donated voluntarily, as a result of which some regional hospitals have absolutely no blood in their banks.

He indicated that the lifespan of blood donated is only 35 days, hence the need to put in some extra efforts to help the situation.

Mr. Basintale indicated that apart from helping to create sustainable blood supply, there are also health benefits related to regular blood donation, adding that regular blood donation is beneficial in reducing risk of heart and liver ailments caused by iron overload in the body, and helps in reducing obesity.

Dr. Shirley Owusu, who is in charge of KATH Central Blood Transfusion Unit, commended MTN for its corporate responsibility to save lives.

She said the exercise would help the facility to keep blood in wait for beneficiaries, especially pregnant women, in order not to count on family members.

Dr. Shirley Owusu revealed that about 75% of the blood at the Blood Transfusion Centre was donated voluntarily, while 25% is donated by family members, and commended MTN and the donors for what she saw as "their precious gift".