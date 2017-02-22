22 February 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Let's Put Stop to Tyranny - GTUC SRC Prez Advised

The Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the Eastern Regional branch of Ghana Telecom University College (GTUC), Mr. Joshua Atta Mensah, has passionately appealed to management of the institution to put a stop to tyranny in its administrative processes.

According to the SRC President and former Eastern Regional Coordinator of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), until management developed innovative and practicable administrative processes, leading to granting autonomy to regional branches, there would not be any success.

He made the advice over the weekend, during the simple but impressive third matriculation ceremony, which brought parents, families and friends of the matriculants to Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

The school, which was started some 10 years ago from a hall of the Koforidua Technical University with a handful of students, can now boast of over 300.

He explained that lack of basic materials such as chairs and photocopying machines among others have negatively affected smooth teaching and learning, and has, therefore, called on management of the school to lead the way.

Mr. Mensah continued that his current crop of leadership has three thematic areas, such as the purchase of a school bus, transparency, and embarking on a massive enrolment drive through publicity.

