Africa: I Almost Lost Everything - Dangote Africa's Richest Man, Aliko Dangote Opens Up to Peace Hyde in Exclusive Forbes Africa TV Interview

Aliko Dangote is Africa's richest man, with an estimated net worth of $12.2 billion, according to Forbes. Dangote founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent's largest cement producer. The company produces more than 30 million metric tonnes annually, and plans to double capacity by 2018. Dangote also owns about 90% of publicly-traded Dangote Cement.

However, nobody knows about the challenges he had to overcome to build this vast empire until now. In an exclusive interview with Ghana's leading media personality and winner of the prestigious 2016 African broadcaster of the year award, Peace Hyde uncovers what really happened on a day that threatened to upend this inspirational success story. In what can only be described as a master class in broadcast journalism, Peace Hyde expertly takes viewers on the journey of the shocking battle to secure the first-ever cement factory, which was key in building the multi-billion-dollar empire.

"The most dangerous thing for an entrepreneur to do is to actually go into a business that he does not understand fully," says Dangote.

That is exactly what the mogul did. Explaining the events to Peace Hyde, Dangote asserts that they were ill prepared in the beginning of their business venture, and did not carry out the right feasibility tests before building the cement factory. After several months into the project, and spending hundreds of millions of dollars in building the foundation, the group discovered the mistake, leading to catastrophic consequences for the group.

The revelation comes in the wake of the buzz of the latest TV show making an impact in Ghana and across Africa. The Forbes My Worst Day with Peace Hyde is the only talk show that sits down with the continents billionaires and millionaires. GH One secured the rights to air the programme in Ghana, after a competitive bidding campaign facilitated by the show's host and West Africa Correspondent for Forbes Africa, Peace Hyde. You can catch the exclusive show every Wednesday at 5:30pm on GH One TV.