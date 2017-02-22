Ghana: Kofi NTI Takes Over GRA

The former head of the Tax Policy Unit of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, has taken up position as the new Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

With over thirty years of experience as a banker, economist,accountant and tax expert, Mr. Nti promised to work hard to turn-around revenue generation by the GRA.

As part of plans to achieve this ambitious purpose, he charged GRA staff of the various divisions, such as Customs, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Value Added Tax Service (VAT), to be ready for reshuffling.

He explained that though three different organisations made up the GRA, the workers should be prepared and ready to work at other divisions outside their comfort zones, adding: "We no longer hear of IRS, VAT & Customs, all we hear is GRA. We have to continue to be GRA, with the focus to make our country better. But, we also need to recognise that GRA staff in all divisions can be moved to other divisions.

"It is professional; we have to work professionally, and as such, you won't be surprised that staff can be removed from Customs in IRS and from IRS to Customs. This maybe a surprise, but it has to be, because we have one GRA. So it means we need to develop professionally. We are interested in developing staff professionally."

The new Commissioner-General also disclosed that staff who are ready to develop themselves professionally would be pampered, and cautioned underperforming workers that the data of an institution will show whether a staff is hardworking or not.

Mr. Nti was speaking at a farewell parade in honour of the former Commissioner-General, Mr. George Blankson, in Accra last week Friday.

The now Commissioner-General said the GRA, under his watch, will do more in revenue mobilisation, since revenue generation over the years has only doubled in cedi terms, but had remained the same, dollar wise.

Mr. George Blankson, however, said under his leadership, the GRA established an IT platform for domestic taxes, introduced new tax laws, and merged VAT, IRS and Customs into one-stop shop offices, segmented taxpayers into large, medium and small, alongside their respective offices.

He was certain that with the kind of expertise and experience Mr. Nti has, and measures that had been put in place, revenue will grow at an increasing rate, and will show a positive outlook in years to come.

Being the first to have occupied the position of Commissioner-General for seven years, he was honoured with gifts and citations by the workers from all the departments.

Mr. Edward Larbi Siaw, Special Advisor to the Minister of Finance, while delivering a speech on the minister's behalf, commended the outgone Commissioner-General for doubling revenue three years after resuming office.