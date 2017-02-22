Ghana: I Don't Deal in Mobile Money Transfer - Nana Agradaa Tells Imposters

A renowned spiritualist, Nana Agradaa, has cautioned the general public to be careful with the people they deal with on social media, in their quest to seek spiritual help.

Her caution follows reports that unscrupulous people are using her name, Nana Agradaa, to extort money from the unsuspecting public.

According to her, imposters have used her name to create Facebook accounts with her pictures, and demanding money from people who have heard about her shrine and would want her to help them spiritually.

"I have seen my name being used on Facebook when I do not have any Facebook account. I have not created any Facebook page, so those doing that should stop, else they will face my anger," she remarked.

According to Nana Agradaa, people sometimes come to her premises that they had sent money to her through mobile money and had come for the help, because they have already paid. But, in an interview with this paper, she stated emphatically that she had no hand in such acts, adding that she does not deal in mobile money.

She further stated that, "no 'bosom' will take mobile money. Looking at our job, the individual has to come to us for us to see spiritually into the soul of the person to know whether or not the rituals would work. So I don't do mobile money."

"What is so worrying is that people will come here, and if you ask how they got to know my place, they would say they got the direction from the person they paid the money to, through mobile money. They (imposters) direct them to Sowutoum last stop, and tell them to pick a taxi to my end. When the supposed clients come, and they call the numbers given to them by these imposters, they are told to wait and that I (Agradaa) would attend to them, but later the number will never go through.

"I want to use this platform to tell the general public, as I have been doing on TV, that I don't do mobile money. If you need me, you have to come to my premises for us to talk. I don't do mobile money, so the public should be careful."

She said, in an interview with The Chronicle, she had suffered to build and maintain her name, and would not want any bad persons to destroy her reputation. "Someone can even sue me that I have collected their money and I don't want to help them, but I am innocent," she said in the Akan language