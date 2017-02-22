22 February 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Prang Chief Calls for Support for Nana's Govt

By Sebastian R. Freiku

Kumasi — Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, Paramount Chief of Prang Traditional area, has appealed to Ghanaians to support the developmental agenda of the government to achieve the best for the nation.

The Chief said His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the President, deserves all the support of Ghanaians to succeed. Meeting with journalists, Nana Nyarko also called for the support of parliamentarians, regional ministers and MMDCEs for the new administration in the discharge of their duties.

Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, a former President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and one-time Member of the Council of State, noted with concern that the time has come for all Ghanaians to adapt to the change for the desired development. "Ghana needs to move forward, so nobody should sit on the fence and watch the nation deteriorate," he said.

According to the Paramount Chief, the unprecedented victory of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the last polls calls for all and sundry to rally behind the President to move Ghana forward.

He advised Ghanaians to tolerate the pace of implementation of programmes and policies, since Rome was not built in a day.

The Chief said any president needs time to fix problems, and our support is needed, hence the need to change our attitudes for the better.

Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III also appealed to the President to see all Ghanaians as one big family, and focus on delivering his promises.

