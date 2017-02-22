Ghana: Quality Data Generation Is Key to Development - Resource Link Foundation

Wamfie — The Country Director of Resource Link Foundation, Christopher Dapaah, has noted that effective and prudent policy formulation can be ensured through the quality of data generated or received from individuals or institutions, which is a key to the development of all sectors.

Speaking at the "I Am Aware" District Interface Engagement Session at Wamfie in the Dormaa-East District, Mr Dapaah reiterated that the contributions by citizens to generate quality or reliable data are pivotal for any policy and development interventions.

The interface engagement session, which was organised between the right holders and duty bearers, focused on the relevance of reliable data in the preparation of the Medium Term Development Plan, and the promotion of accountability and responsiveness in the delivery of public service.

According to Mr Dapaah: "It is seen that wrong data from the districts could mislead the 17 Goals and 169 Targets by 2030 at Global front, and in Ghanaian or district context."

He said, every four years the District Medium Term Development Plan is prepared, out of which annual actions plan would be derived for implementation within one year at each District/Municipal and Metropolitan Assembly in Ghana.

The Country Director of Resource Link Foundation emphasised that all citizens have the constitutional mandate to participate actively on the decisions and how resources could be mobilised and utilised, devoid of political affiliation and geographical locations.

According to him, most often than not, citizens develop apathy when it comes to the preparations and implementation of the Medium Term Development Plans.

Mr. Dapaah revealed that in line with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development tenets for ensuring transparent and accountable governance, effective participation of citizens is critical for a well and all-involving decision in planning, budgeting and implementations that could bring all the citizens expertise and contributions from various backgrounds in the executions of the district's plans when necessary.

According to the Country Director, it is truism that to reduce suspicions and perceptions on the use of state resources, there is no doubt that if citizens participate in decision-making, and are aware of how their resources are mobilised and used, a lot could be done to support the resource mobilisation traits for the common good of all.

He said the interface session takes stakeholders through what they need to know, and how to participate in planning, budgeting and to monitor projects in response to the interest and aspirations of the public.

Mr. Dapaah indicated that the time had come, as one people, to desist from winner takes all syndromes, which is now sinking the image of oneness in the spirit of democracy, saying, "the past and the current governments are characterised with such actions, for which each ruling party's sympathisers are taking over all offices and properties of the previous regimes."