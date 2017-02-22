Ghana: Joy Industries Rap Distributors

As part of building a strong relationship with its stakeholders, Joy Industries Limited has pledged to offer free transport to its distributors across the country, so as to boost the sale of its products.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Harrison Tetteh disclosed this at a maiden edition of interaction between the company and its key distributors in Koforidua over the weekend.

He indicated that the move by the multiple award winning company is to cement the longest working relationship it has had with its loyal distributors.

"Due to the good relationship we have with our distributors, we are, therefore, cutting down their cost, by offering free transport to our cherished loyal distributors, so they can also increase profits," he stressed.

The one-day familiarisation meeting saw almost 150 loyal distributors attending across the country.

Joy Industries Limited produces Joy Soap, Ointment, Twedie Bitters, Mmaa Twedie Mixture, Dadi Bitters, and Lime Cordial among many herbal and alcoholic beverages that contain Saponin (scientific nutrients) for the well-being of the human system

Management of the company took opportunity of the occasion to introduce its new product, Joy Twedie Ginger, to meet the high demands of patrons of its numerous products.

The new alcoholic drink is formulated with herbs and natural spices to help boost the immune system.

Joy Twedie Ginger is a blend of fresh natural ginger, mixed with herbs from the Ghanaian traditional folklore with healing properties that deliver functional and nutritional benefits ideally served with ice or chilled.

It can be enjoyed straight or mixed with either Joy Dadi Lime Cordial or ice. It can also be enjoyed on all occasions, including parties and other social gatherings.

The launch brought together key distributors, wholesalers, staff and management of the company, and celebrities in the movie industry.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Manfred Takyi, underscored the need for Ghanaians to cherish what they have, and drink and eat what they grow.

According to him, as a multi-national drink manufacturing company, it produces first class, but affordable, products, using traditional herbal blends and world class technology in an environmentally responsible manner to satisfy its customers.

Dr. Manfred Takyi urged Ghanaians to support indigenous companies to grow and expand their operations, by patronising local products.

"If you want your peace of mind, drink products from Joy Industries (Joy Dadi Bitters, Joy Twedie Bitters, Joy Lime Cordial), it is medicinal and safe," he pointed out.