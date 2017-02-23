Uganda: I Built These Rentals in Phases - Renah

I got the idea to build rentals from my older siblings who all have rentals. They would encourage me to start the same project telling me it's an investment that appreciates. Our father had given each one of us land in Mutungo.

However, I was afraid of financing the project but when I thought of the money I was spending on parties, I realised that I will manage.

At that time, I had Shs1. 5m as savings. I contacted a builder. We planned and I decided to start with the foundation. The contractor encouraged me because we would agree on money at every phrase.

Starting out

We began with the foundation. He was the builder who helped my sister so I could trust him. I did not get an architect to draw the plan.

I just explained to the builder what I wanted and we shared ideas. We were good to go because to me it wasn't such a big project.

I wanted self-contained rentals no matter the size so when we measured the land, we realised we could put up five two-roomed self-contained houses.

The foundation

When I started building, the foundation level cost me about Shs4m. I took a break and did not build again until after a year. Whenever I got money, I would buy building material such as bricks, sand and cement and keep them.

After I felt I had enough material, I called the builder to resume construction. Cement was the most expensive followed by floor tiles. I stopped calculating when I got to Shs27m.

Lessons

It took me close to three years to complete the project. But I am grateful for the lessons that the whole building process taught me such as the need to be patient when it comes to building becasue you never have a continous flow of money.

I have also learnt the need for supervising the contractor to get a good job. Normally, when I put my mind to something, I try my level best to achieve it. I know that, in life, nothing comes easy.

Challenges

Building took a lot of my money and my time but I didn't feel it so much since I did not invest it all in one go, so it gave me courage that anything is possible.

I also learnt that it is important to plan for tomorrow. For me this was crucial since I am a single mother and an independent woman.

Of course sometimes I didn't have the money and there were other needs besides building like taking care of my daughter and her school fees and other personal needs. I am glad that the project is done.

And also, because I am musician, I needed to always save money to invest in my music career. Striking a balance between building , my music career and providing for my daughter was not easy so I had to proiritise and in this case, my child came first, then my music career because it was from this that I got money to build the rentals.

Advise

The most expensive phases were the foundation and finishing especially the tiles. However, if you are planning on buildig rentals, do not hesistate because they are lucrative.