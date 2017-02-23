Uganda/South Africa: War Drums As Keepers Onyango, Ochan Reunite

Kampala — Denis Onyango and Benjamin Ochan form some of the tales in the Total Caf Champions League encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and KCCA.

The South African and Ugandan champions lock horns in the first leg of this match-up in Pretoria next month.

Both keepers were in goal when Ochan's, then KCC, eliminated Onyango's SuperSport United from the same competition in 2009.

Ochan has since had trials in South Africa and changed a few clubs domestically before coming back 'home' at Lugogo.

Onyango has also had a stop at Mpumalanga Black Aces before settling at Sundowns, where he has won seven titles including the Champions League and Player of 2016 accolade - based in Africa.

"Both keepers are friends. But they will be looking to each keeping a clean sheet to help their clubs progress to the next round when Sundowns host Mike Mutebi's KCCA on the weekend of March 10-12 in Pretoria and later in Kampala.

"Playing against him will be a great honour for me and the team," Ochan said of Onyango.

"And I don't think he still has anything to prove. Africa's number one goalkeeper and best player in Africa, so I think he has really achieved it all.

"But we are worth facing them (Sundowns) and (are) well equipped for the challenge."

Onyango almost equally speaks highly of Ochan, but is quick to shield off any emotions regarding facing his friend and a team from his country.

"Benjamin is my very good friend and (we are) teammates at the national team and for me is very experienced," Onyango told Daily Monitor after helping Sundowns to a 2-1 league victory over Platinum Stars on Tuesday night.

"He was once in South Africa so I believe he has worked so hard to get back to his form after struggling a little but we know we can score against him as any other keeper. But our main focus is to progress."

Onyango added: "Yes the last time I was in goal against KCC we lost but this time around it's a different mindset and very much focused to go into the group stages because we are the defending champions and we are determined to do what ever it takes to eliminate them (KCCA).

"We know they are a difficult team with their coach (Mutebi) also having much experience in football.

"It's definitely a difficult game because football has changed these days. Even the so called small teams can surprise you so for us we take them as playing any giant team in Africa because they managed to go past the Angolans (Premeiro de Agosto on away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw), which means they are a good side.

"But for me and the team we are looking forward to the game and we hope to wrap it up in Pretoria with a good result."

On facing his countrymen, Onyango said "when we are on the field we are not friends anymore because we are at work.

"On match day I won't be friends with anyone because at the end of the day we are both fighting for our own space. I will greet everyone but after that, we are enemies until the game ends."

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

First leg, March 10-12

Mamelodi Sundowns vs KCCA

Return leg, March 17-19

KCCA vs M' Sundowns