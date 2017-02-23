23 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 'Embrace Saccos As Business, Not Charity'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mudangha Kolyangha

Kibuku — The deputy Speaker urged the members to adhere to principles of cooperatives for transparent. “I was once a cooperator and managed to benefit a lot especially education. People should join these cooperatives,” he said.

On her part, State minister for Local Government Jennipher Namuyangu reiterated the fact that Saccos will definitely empower people economically adding that the launched Sacco should be able to address unemployment and generate income at household levels.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has called upon the people of Kibuku District to embrace Savings and Credit Co-operatives (Saccos) as business enterprises not charity organisations.

"The structure of Saccos still remains a challenge without the basis of production because what are you expecting to save and loan out without production? People's mind set looks at donation. We need to shift from that mentality,"Mr Oulanya said.

He added: "People have to contribute a small percentage of the capital than entirely depending on donation. When funds are misused, Saccos cannot survive but this should not happen to Kibuku Sacco."

While commissioning the Kibuku United Farmers' Cooperative and Saving Sacco (KUFCS) at Tirinyi Primary School over the weekend, Mr Oulanyah further explained that cooperatives Saccos are paramount in transformation of communities and should be built on the principle of openness.

KUFCS has 106 registered members with initial capital of Shs10 million.

Mr Oulanyah contributed $1,000 (Shs3.5m) towards the support to the Sacco.

The deputy Speaker urged the members to adhere to principles of cooperatives for transparent. "I was once a cooperator and managed to benefit a lot especially education. People should join these cooperatives," he said.

On her part, State minister for Local Government Jennipher Namuyangu reiterated the fact that Saccos will definitely empower people economically adding that the launched Sacco should be able to address unemployment and generate income at household levels.

The minister contributed Shs5 million.

She also urged the executive of the Sacco to be transparent. "We have a long journey to fight the high levels of poverty in the country but the only strategic intervention is to urge people come together in a group," she explained.

Uganda

Uganda Went to South Sudan and All It Brought Back Were Refugees

The United Nations this week declared an outbreak of famine in South Sudan. The statistics from that country, whose… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.