Uganda: 'Embrace Saccos As Business, Not Charity'

Kibuku — The deputy Speaker urged the members to adhere to principles of cooperatives for transparent. “I was once a cooperator and managed to benefit a lot especially education. People should join these cooperatives,” he said.

On her part, State minister for Local Government Jennipher Namuyangu reiterated the fact that Saccos will definitely empower people economically adding that the launched Sacco should be able to address unemployment and generate income at household levels.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has called upon the people of Kibuku District to embrace Savings and Credit Co-operatives (Saccos) as business enterprises not charity organisations.

"The structure of Saccos still remains a challenge without the basis of production because what are you expecting to save and loan out without production? People's mind set looks at donation. We need to shift from that mentality,"Mr Oulanya said.

He added: "People have to contribute a small percentage of the capital than entirely depending on donation. When funds are misused, Saccos cannot survive but this should not happen to Kibuku Sacco."

While commissioning the Kibuku United Farmers' Cooperative and Saving Sacco (KUFCS) at Tirinyi Primary School over the weekend, Mr Oulanyah further explained that cooperatives Saccos are paramount in transformation of communities and should be built on the principle of openness.

KUFCS has 106 registered members with initial capital of Shs10 million.

Mr Oulanyah contributed $1,000 (Shs3.5m) towards the support to the Sacco.

The deputy Speaker urged the members to adhere to principles of cooperatives for transparent. "I was once a cooperator and managed to benefit a lot especially education. People should join these cooperatives," he said.

On her part, State minister for Local Government Jennipher Namuyangu reiterated the fact that Saccos will definitely empower people economically adding that the launched Sacco should be able to address unemployment and generate income at household levels.

The minister contributed Shs5 million.

She also urged the executive of the Sacco to be transparent. "We have a long journey to fight the high levels of poverty in the country but the only strategic intervention is to urge people come together in a group," she explained.