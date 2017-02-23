Uganda: Monitor Draws 'Road to Anfield' Giants

Kampala — Monitor Publications Limited (MPL) Lizards will see the draw for Saturday's Standard Chartered Bank Trophy from a blurred prism.

First, MPL A were drawn in group 1 alongside 2015 edition winners, Roofings Limited, Kwese Sports TV, Service and Computer Industries and Harris International Limited.

MPL B avoided reigning champions Cipla Quality Chemicals Limited but got Jazz FM, Mandela Auto Spares, Uganda Batteries Limited and Vision Group B.

To participate, teams have paid Shs1.5m for companies and Shs700, 000 for a team of seven Standard Chartered customers such as Micho Fans, Ian Rush and John Barnes.

Last year when Cipla traveled to Anfield and watched Liverpool face Watford but for this third edition, the winner will compete for a ticket with other East Africans.

If either MPL team wins, they will travel to Dar-es-Salaam next Saturday to contend with finalists from the hosts and Kenya for the slot reserved for East Africa.

Liverpool legend John Branes will be in the Tanzanian capital to preside over the tournament that's ongoing across the world.

The draw itself was dominated by questions about the invasion of 'mercenaries'.

Such players, hired for such corporate events, deny many a chance to compete for the Once in a Lifetime Trip' to visit Anfield, the home of English giants Liverpool.

Journalists and team managers constantly quizzed officials from the Edgars Youth Programme, the technical managers of the one-day fun event, about the screening process.

In response, Edgars' Dan Mubiru and Peter Makanga, both ex Uganda Cranes players promised to do due diligence to ensure that all conform to the rules.

"We expect to do the screening from today until Saturday morning before teams start to compete," Makanga, Edgars' technical director, told the gathering.

The rules bar all players who have held Fufa licenses to feature in the Azam Uganda Premier League, Big League, regional and district leagues over the past three years from taking part.

Standard Chartered's Cynthia Mpanga and Helen Nangozi added that Human Resource Managers of the various companies must avail backing letters for participants.

ROAD TO ANFIELD GROUPS

Group 1: Roofings, MPL A, Kwese, Service & Computer, Harris

Group 2: Roofings 2, Micho fans, Vision Group A, Hardware World, NBS

Group 3: Hima Cement, Coca Cola, UBL, Vivo B, NSSF

Group 4: StanChart B, Seroma, Tullow, Steel & Tube, Letshego

Group 5: Ian Rush, PWC, Team John Barnes, Hima Cement, PMTS

Group 6: Vivo A, Hima Cement C, African Queen, Cipla, Uganda Baati

Group 7: Jazz FM, Mandela Auto Spares, Ug. Batteries, Vision Group B, MPL B

Group 8: Sanlam, Mengo Hospital, Sanyu FM, NBL, StandChart A