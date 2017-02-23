23 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Miss Rwanda Contestants Share Their Experience in Boot Camp

Photo: The New Times
Miss Rwanda 2017 contestants visited the Kigali Convention Center.
By Athan Tashobya

"I am from a very humble background and I am thrilled to meet people who I consider so different from me. Everything here is new; in fact it was my first time to sleep in a hotel, and get exposed to a table of different meal flavors for breakfast. Honestly, we eat locally backed cakes, commonly known as 'amandazi', at home so my dad has to get ready for a new person after this camp (laughs).

But before then, I have to take the Suzuki Swift and the Miss Rwanda crown home. I am looking forward to the grand finale," humorous Kalimpinya said.

Laurette Mukunde enjoys the sense of self-drive in the camp. The passionate dancer noted that instructors have been helpful in making them discover their hidden talents and potential to change communities and the country.

"I really enjoy the drive for self-discipline in this camp. Everyone is motivated to be the best they can be and to discover something unique about them. I didn't know I am social until I met new people in this camp. I have learned to do things that I never thought were so important in life; for instance eating with a knife. I came here when I was weighing 70 kgs but I think I have lost a lot of weight. It has been transformational really," Mukunde said.

Carine Mukabagabo, says that even though they are in a competition, "contestants have become sisters and are committed to helping each other even after the contest especially in helping the eventual winner to implement her projects. But I can assure you, everyone is looking forward to the finals."

Ashimwe Fiona Doreen says she was excited to meet seasoned politicians, mentors and trainers who, she says, "gave them the opportunity to learn deeply about Rwandan core values and how to develop a project. But on a personal level, I got to know what Nyampinga is all about and how I can make a difference in society; it is about the brain, it is about representing your nation, your culture," Ashimwe said.

Kagame Ishimwe Dieudonne, one of the trainers at the camp hailed the girls and is optimistic that they will bring something "special" at the finale.

The grand finale for Miss Rwanda 2017 will be held on February 25, at Kigali Exhibition Village (Former Camp Kigali).

