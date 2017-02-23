"No, I can't give you the agreement, it is confidential. As I said it involves the Office of the President and Cabinet and I can't do it without permission."

Transport minister Joram Gumbo caused consternation in parliament this Monday after he flatly refused to avail the Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway PPP deal document.

Legislator Dexter Nduna, who chairs the transport portfolio committee of Parliament, asked the minister to provide details on when and how the 40 percent reserved for locals in the project would be subcontracted.

Despite the lawmakers' persistence, Gumbo constantly educated the law makers that the deal was out of their purview.

The minister also cited the involvement of President Robert Mugabe as another reason why he cannot avail the agreement.

"Knowing the role of committees and the executive there is a line and I think the things you are asking me to do now, I need to get clearance from the principal who is the President," Gumbo said.

The three year-deal valued at $984 million is expected to commence at the off-set of the rain season. An Austrian firm, Geiger International will fund the construction but has engaged a Chinese firm to construct the road.

Pumula legislator Godfrey Malaba said, "The questions are coming from the problems we had with the Plumtree-Mutare road deal where we witnessed problems in the construction of that road.

"Surely we will continue to nag to ensure that flaws are not repeated and the document may answer to these questions."

Dangamvura Chikanga MP Isau Mupfumi weighed-in arguing that the minister was obligated to provide finer details as the agreement would somehow be offset through public funds.

"We are aware that its Geiger money but at the end of the day it's our money, it is not a donation so we cannot question after they have concluded the job.

"As we sit here we are still paying toll fees and licenses which are repaying the G5 loan which we did not even question," he said.

The legislators also raised concerns over the subcontracting of the unspecified Chinese firm which they feel may leave Zimbabwe with a poor-quality road.

Although he admitted that government erred in supervising the G5 deal, Gumbo insisted that the executive has put in place mechanisms to ensure the Beitbridge-Chirundu project will be "perfect". He told the legislators to wait for oversight time.

"No, I can't give you the agreement, it is confidential. As I said it involves the Office of the President and Cabinet and I can't do it without permission. The Plumtree road was funded through a loan so it's treated very differently.

He added, "You do not need to do executive work.

"If you are going to be involved in the contract yourselves then what are you oversighting. I have been chief whip. In the 26 years I have been in parliament, I know exactly how things should done.

"A minister cannot bring a contract but only a loan agreement for approval."