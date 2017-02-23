23 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Health Minister Motsoaledi to Brief MPs On Esidimeni Deaths

Tagged:

Related Topics

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is on Thursday expected to brief Parliament on the deaths of psychiatric patients transferred from Life Esidimeni clinics to NGOs in Gauteng.

Last Wednesday, health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said the death toll of patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni's facilities to 27 unlicensed NGOs in Gauteng would continue to rise. Over 100 had died.

Makgoba told Parliament's portfolio committee on health that his office was continuing to receive data from the public since his report on the disastrous move was made public on February 1.

Makgoba said the 27 NGOs were under-resourced, under-financed and ill-equipped to take on the influx of psychiatric patients.

Some of the NGOs had three licences, signed in the same year by the same two people, he told MPs.

He said the data he received from the Gauteng health department was "full of problems" and "never the same".

"In one instance, 22 patients were recorded as having two dates of death. Now, you can't die twice. And the data always came from the same department."

Makgoba said 80 of the initial 94 deaths recorded occurred at five NGOs. NGOs only began seeking professional help once patients started dying.

The biggest problem was overcrowding, which defeated the purpose of Motsoaledi's policy to "de-institutionalise" the patients.

Some of the NGOs were mere double-storey houses, and the owners were approached to set up a NGO. They were under the impression it was a business venture, and not a professional health service.

The whole project was shambolic and chaotic. Human rights were violated, he said in his report. The national department could have been involved much sooner.

The public should be wary of blaming Life Esidimeni for the deaths, he said.

News24

South Africa

Minister of Home Affairs to Brief Media On Xenophobic Violence

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is on Thursday expected to brief the media in Parliament on the recent outbreaks of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.