South Africa: Three Die in North West Floods

Flash floods in North West have killed at least three people, North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo said on Wednesday.

A primary school boy drowned while trying to cross a stream in Leporung, near Makgobistad village, and two people died in Lemenong, Phokeng, when their car was swept away this week, he said in a statement.

Areas affected by floods include Ratlou, Kagisano-Molopo, Greater Taung, Ramotshere Moiloa, Mahikeng, and the Moses Kotane, Rustenburg, Maquassi Hills, and Matlosana local municipalities.

Provincial government officials were being sent to assess the damage the rain had caused.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families during this sad time. We send our sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased," Mahumapelo said.

News24