Kenya: Zedekiah Otieno Makes Gor Mahia Return as Assistant Coach

Former Harambee Stars manager Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno has re-joined Gor Mahia as the assistant coach.

Otieno replaces Tom Ogweno, who left the club early this year, and is expected to assist Brazilian coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira in managing and preparing the first team ahead of the 2017 SportPesa Premier League.

"His experience will come in handy in our intentions to reclaim the league title this season." said Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

Otieno, who also played for the club during his hey days, makes a return to the team having left five years ago. He has since managed the national football team, alongside league sides Sony Sugar and Posta Rangers.

The 49-year-old's return coincides with a poor showing by the first team both in pre-season and in the tail end of the 2016 league season, with the side struggling to win matches consistently.