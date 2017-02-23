South Africa: Minister of Home Affairs to Brief Media On Xenophobic Violence

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is on Thursday expected to brief the media in Parliament on the recent outbreaks of xenophobic violence in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

On Saturday, violence broke out in Pretoria West, as residents vowed to rid the area of drugs and prostitution. They raided homes they claimed were being used as drug dens and brothels. They demanded that "pimps" release the prostitutes working there and send them back home.

At least two houses, an alleged drug den and a brothel, were set alight.

Two weeks ago, 10 houses suspected of belonging to drug lords and brothel owners were set alight during protests in Rosettenville, Johannesburg. Locals accused Nigerians of being behind the illegal activities.

