South Africa: SA's Poverty Alleviation Plans - Almost, but Not Quite

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivered some good news to the country's poorest, announcing an increase in social grants that would bring total expenditure in this area to R490.4-billion. But the devil is in the detail: there was no allocation to cover the Social Development Ministry's SASSA conundrum, and there are nagging questions about how the allocations of social grants will interact with the proposed national minimum wage. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

In theory, the allocation of both social grants and a national minimum wage amount to a good thing, reducing inequality, alleviating poverty and increasing spending power among the country's poorest, whether they are employed or not.

Economist and researcher Gilad Isaacs argued in a report on the likely impact of a national minimum wage, "In 2014, the average income of the top 10% of full-time employees was 82 times the average income of the bottom 10%. Inequality in South Africa is driven by wage differentials. There is a growing international consensus, led by the IMF, World Bank, and OECD, that inequality retards economic growth. Inequality also undermines social cohesion."

