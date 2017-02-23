South Africa: Xenophobic Attacks Mask Deep Fault Lines Within South African Society

analysis

The xenophobia, as it is simplistically referred to, is an early signal of a social lesion - a crack that later becomes a chasm into which goodwill and neighbourliness quickly vanishes. By MARIUS OOSTHUIZEN.

Violence has again flared up between ethnic communities in our political capital, Tshwane. These so-called xenophobic attacks are reminiscent of the 2008-2009 national shame where hundreds of foreign nationals had to be housed in tented refugee camps to separate them from violent mobs in our townships.

The temptation is to call this phenomena "xenophobia" and lay the blame simplistically at the feet of the perpetrators of the violence. These vigilante mobs are of course responsible for their actions, but as with most social phenomena we risk over-simplifying the matter by seeing it in these terms.

South Africa has been on the receiving end of mass migration for the last decade, partly due to the tragic non-interventionist policies of the Thabo Mbeki presidency during the devastating self-destruction of Zimbabwe at the hands of the dictator, Robert Mugabe. It is secondly the consequence of having almost non-existent border controls. As other African states bled citizens looking for relief from their predatory governments, South Africa became their promised land....