22 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda: Burundi Refugees Refuse to Return Home

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The New Times
Young Burundian refugees showcase their cultural dances at a festive season celebrations at Mahama camp.
By Dicta Asiimwe

Burundian officials who had travelled to Uganda to persuade their nationals to return home left empty-handed after they were met with a hostile reception.

At a rally organised for a team led by Burundi Minister for Home Affairs Pascal Barandagiye, the refugees in Nakivale settlement demanded justice, an African Union force to protect those opposed to the government, and the resignation of President Pierre Nkurunziza before they could return home.

"To become a refugee, there must be a cause. In our case it was a man that chose to stand for a third term. Is he no longer there so that we can return home?" asked Jevunel Gahungu, a former Member of Parliament affiliated to Frodebu political party.

Frodebu is among the five opposition political parties that President Nkurunziza has insisted should be kept away from the President Benjamin Mkapa led peace talks currently going on in Arusha, Tanzania.

Mr Gahungu said the government now targets particular individuals, an allegation that is backed by civil society organisations.

To guard against such targeted killings, Mr Gahungu said that Bujumbura should allow the African Union to send troops, so that those opposed to President Nkurunziza feel protected. But the Nkurunziza government has been hostile to this suggestion.

Mr Gahungu added that, if Burundi is to go back to the peace building process, the government has to allow talks with the main political parties including FNL, Frolina, Piebu Abanyeshaka, Radebu and Frodebu. The peace talks in Arusha have excluded these political parties which Bujumbura says are made up of criminals.

To return as free citizens, the refugees demanded for justice and reparation for themselves and their relatives.

Uganda, which hosts about 45,000 Burundians, was Mr Barandagiye's first stop. He planned to head to Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo next.

More on This

Burundian Refugees in Uganda Too Scared to Go Home

Burundi is campaigning for the return of its refugees from Ugandan camps. The government is afraid that opposition… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.