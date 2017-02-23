22 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda, Germany Sign Football Development Deal

By Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) and German Football Association (DFB) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Johannesburg, South Africa that seeks to jointly improve administration, and development of football in Rwanda.

The partnership, which will span two years, will focus on technical assistance (coaches, referees and players' development) and administrative assistance.

According to a statement from FERWAFA, the signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the FIFA Executive Summit that's underway at Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa.

FERWAFA was represented by its president, Vincent Nzamwita, while DFB was represented by Reinhard Grindel, its president.

"We are delighted to be partnering with DFB and this football development partnership will help FERWAFA realise its goal of further developing football to a pleasing level," Nzamwita said.

The deal will cover such technical areas as coaching courses in Germany where DFB will invite two coaches appointed by FERWAFA to take part in its annual English-language coaching course for foreign coaches.

The coaches will hold at least a CAF B-license.

DFB will also send coach instructors to Rwanda where they will provide lectures and practical study courses to local coaches.

FERWAFA will also invite DFB experts to Rwanda in order to observe and support the development of FERWAFA's talent promotion system.

In the administrative area, both FERWAFA and DFB officials will strengthen the co-operation between the two associations through study visits and as well as cooperate in designing and implementing administrative structures to foster the professionalism of football in Rwanda, the statement said.

Last year, Rwanda signed a similar deal with the Morocco Football Federation which covers technical and administrative assistance as well as medical treatment.

