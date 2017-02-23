Rwanda: From Rugs to Hope - the Story of Vulnerable Women in Kinamba

opinion

Ten years ago, a group of disadvantaged women in Kinamba, a locality in Kigali, came together for a common cause. The women were grappling with similar hardships such as gender-based violence. Many were survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. As a result of the Genocide atrocities like rape, some were infected with HIV & AIDS. They needed hope and a starting point to reclaim their dignity and lives.

So with the help of MEG foundation, a local non-government organisation, they embarked on income-generating activities to make ends meet.

The activities include basket weaving, jewellery making, tailoring, hairdressing, as well as literacy classes. The NGO also provides educational opportunities for vulnerable children in the Urugero and Umutaka communities of Kinamba, Kigali.

How it started?

According to the founder, Meg Fletcher, a British citizen, the project was established mainly to support deprived children to have an education; they were also served meals before going home. When the project started in 2005, there were 28 children attending a small nursery class. But now, the school has 140 children in nursery, and also sponsors 126 children in primary schools around the area.

"With my experience as a teacher, I met poor kids when I visited Rwanda 10 years back and I thought of a plan to change their lives through education," she says.

She says that even after coming up with a nursery school, the kids were still facing challenges back home.

"For instance, although they were able to get an education, they still lacked basic needs from their parents due to poverty, some would even go hungry. That's when the idea of involving their mothers in income generating activities that would help them feed their children surfaced," she says.

Fletcher says another challenge was that many of the parents couldn't read or write, so, in partnership with the Ministry of Education which provided books, they started with teaching them how to read in Kinyarwanda. They then proceeded to other classes in tailoring, basket weaving, and hairdressing, among others.

"For me, learning how to read and write was an important thing, it's the power for women, and they can be able to communicate, read and even do business smoothly," she says.

Some of the women, who got the skills earlier, are now in Nyabugogo and Kimisagara doing hairdressing and selling baskets. However, some of them still gather at Meg Foundation every afternoon to learn how to make different types of products.

The organisation takes their products to Britain where they are sold, and the proceeds take care of their families. Some products are also sold in local markets.

Achievements

Marciane Nyirabakobwa, a mother of three and a widow, says since she joined the organisation in 2008, her life has changed completely.

"I was a prostitute, something I'm not proud of, but I was forced to do that because I was a single mother with three children to raise," she says.

Before joining the project, Nyirabakobwa was also abused by the father of her kids, the reason that led to their separation. For her, life was just getting worse and even at some point; she wished she had never been born. But luck came her way when she joined Meg Organisation.

She says she started with literacy classes, and then continued with making baskets which helps her pay for their day-to-day needs. Additionally, her three kids joined Meg, which offered them education and they are still supported by the foundation when they go to secondary school.

Nyirabakobwa says that apart from earning money from the baskets she makes, she has also been able to pass on her skills to women in Bugesera in the Northern Province where she teaches them how to make baskets. This, according to her, is a big change, and she hopes that other women in a similar situation she was in will come out and learn something worthwhile that will be a source of income.

50-year-old Angelique Akimana, a mother of four, attributes her accomplishments to the skills she acquired from Meg Foundation.

"I was naïve and didn't know how to make decisions on my own. I would rely on my husband for everything yet he was also struggling to make ends meet.

"My kids would sometimes go to bed hungry. After having breakfast and lunch at school, they would simply wait for the next day," she says.

But now, Akimana who also has a grandson at the school says she can provide for her kids and her grandson.

She is more confident than before, paying bills, taking care of herself and providing food for her family, things she can now do with ease.

Apart from that, Akimana says all her children are in high school and they still get support from MEG foundation, ranging from school materials and even school fees.

Amina Nyirarukundo, a 33-year-old mother of three, is another beneficiary who has made big changes in her life through tailoring.

"I learnt tailoring at this place, now, I make my own money from what I do. I chose tailoring because I had always wanted to do it but I couldn't support myself or afford a sewing machine. When I joined the project, it was like a dream come true," she says gleefully.

Nyirarukundo says that every day, she is able to make a minimum of Rwf10, 000. Even though Meg helps them market their products, they also take their products to nearby markets, as well as Gisozi Memorial Centre.

Changes

Epiphanie Vumiliya, the director at Meg School Kinamba, says that there has been a lot of progress since the women joined the project.

"They came with many problems; it was even hard for them to share them with us. Some of them were suffering from rejection and anything could easily put them in a bad mood. It was so hard to make them understand the best way forward for them," she says.

For instance, Vumiliya says, some would keep to themselves and not want to share what they were going through. Others who were on ARVs when they started would sometimes forget to take their medication due to stress and the burdens back at home.

The case is now different, as most of them are comfortable with sharing their problems and even offer advice to each another. "It's a big achievement because we have seen how independent most of them have become. Their lives are so much better than before," Vumiliya says.

Vumiliya adds that the women also have what is commonly referred to as a 'merry-go-round' which they carry out every month and each one contributes Rwf3, 000. According to her, they use part of that money to save in the cooperatives they have enrolled in.

"In the merry-go-round, 18 women are able to contribute a minimum of Rwf54, 000. Apart from saving it, they also use some of the money to take care of themselves and their families," she says.

Vumilya also says that some of the women with younger kids have a small playground and toys that kids can play with while their mothers carry out their daily activities.

Fletcher says poverty and illiteracy are still big challenges that Rwandan women face.

"Most women out there still think they don't have value in society, they think they are inferior. The big challenge is trying to transform them so that they can start valuing their lives and thinking positively," she says.

What keeps her going is that so far, the project has benefited these women and given them confidence; they can accept challenges and live positively. Apart from that, they have changed their mindset about children being a burden, they now look at them and see a future in them. The children are now ambitious about their own dreams. And it will only get better.

Beneficiaries share their story

Before I joined the project, I used to work as a maid; the money I earned wouldn't take us for even one week. Life was difficult. Right now, I'm happy because besides being able to take care of my children, I have realised that my voice can make a difference in society. The organisation has changed my thinking capacity too.

Donatha Mukamana

*****************************

The project opened my eyes and mind, now I'm in the position to make my own decisions and defend my rights as a woman. As for my children, I'm assured of their bright future, unlike in the past where all hope was gone concerning them. Women who are still struggling out there should look for groups to join so that they can change the course of their lives for the better.

Christine Nyinameza

*****************************

Through reading classes, I can now read signs and posts wherever I go. This has helped me a lot because in the past it was not easy for me to find a place whenever I travelled. Additionally, I can also help my kids with reading back at home, and with my knowledge in mathematics, I'm able to conduct my business smoothly.

Joselyne Nirasengimana

*****************************

Relying on my husband to support me even with petty things is now behind me. I'm proud because I can afford most of these things. I dropped out of school at an early age, but now, I can read and write. I get inspired when my child says he wants to be a pilot, which is possible because he is getting an education and is on the way to achieving his dreams.

Eugine Tuyisenge