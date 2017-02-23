Rwanda: Mulisa Issues Rallying Call After APR Stumble Again

APR FC head coach Jimmy Mulisa has demanded his players to show attitude and pull themselves out of their current malaise after the reigning champions yet again stumbled in the national league on Tuesday against Amagaju FC at Nyagisenyi stadium.

APR FC failed to reclaim the top spot from archrivals Rayon Sports after settling for a disappointing barren draw against Southern Province-based Amagaju FC during their match-day 16 fixture of the Azam Rwanda Premier League.

The result leaves the defending champions are one point behind Rayon who have played one game less.

This came just a few days after the military side were eliminated from this year's CAF Champions League by Zambia's Zanaco FC.

Tuesday's result also means that APR have failed to score a goal in their last three games.

"We expected a tough game against Amagaju and it is not a good result but we have to remain focused and prepare for the next game (against Mukura)," said Mulisa

This was the second draw for APR in a row in topflight after a 1-all draw against Bugesera FC in their previous league game.

"We are not in a good situation and Rayon now have a chance to widen the gap but we need to immediately fight back and win games, the title race is still open and we can turn it around," Mulisa added

Leaders Rayon, who are into the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup, have 36 points, one ahead of APR and a game in hand, while AS Kigali and Police are third and fourth, with 33 and 31 points, respectively.

Amagaju moved into the ninth place with 19 points while Gicumbi and Pepiniere occupy the bottom two positions with eight and five points, respectively.

Tuesday

Amagaju 0-0 APR

League Table standings

Team PG W D L PTS

Rayon 15 11 03 01 36

APR FC 16 10 03 01 35

AS Kigali 17 10 03 04 33

Police FC 16 09 04 03 31

Bugesera 17 08 06 03 30

Musanze 17 08 03 06 27

Espoir 16 06 07 03 25

Etincelles 17 07 03 07 24

Amagaju 17 05 04 08 19

Kirehe Fc 17 05 04 08 19

Mukura 17 04 07 06 19

Kiyovu 17 05 04 08 19

Sunrise 16 04 06 06 18

Marines 17 05 03 09 18

Gicumbi 16 02 02 12 08

Pepiniere 17 01 02 14 05