23 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Thousand Hills Vow to Retain League Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pontian Kabeera

Thousand Hills Rugby Club captain Jacques Bigirimana is confident that his team will go on to retain this year's national league title thanks to their continued perfect form.

The 26-year-old was instrumental as his team's triumph over Kigali Sharks 15-0 last Sunday at Gahanga rugby ground which saw the champions extend their lead at the top of the table.

"I am glad we defeated the Sharks, they are one of the most experienced teams in the national league, beating them is a step closer to retaining the championship title," Bigirimana said.

He hailed the understanding between their players. "We have been playing together for the last four years, we know each other's strength and weaknesses, and we keep helping one another in all the games we have played"

Thousand Hills was established four years ago and have since dominated Rwanda's rugby.

Last year, they won a double that included the league title and Kigali Sharks' championship.

In a bid to improve their performance, Thousand Hills have bought Burundian star player Pasteur Boyayo and his impact has already been felt, including his wonderful display against Remera Buffaloes last weekend.

Rwanda rugby league is comprised of Muhanda, Remera Bufaloes, UR Grizilles, Thousand Hills, Kigali Sharks, Kamonyi, Lion de Fer and Resilience.

Rwanda

KCB Group to Send Home Kenya Staff After Rwanda Layoffs

KCB Group has confirmed plans to lay off an undisclosed number of staff in its Kenyan unit to cut expenses. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.