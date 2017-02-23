Rwanda: Thousand Hills Vow to Retain League Title

Thousand Hills Rugby Club captain Jacques Bigirimana is confident that his team will go on to retain this year's national league title thanks to their continued perfect form.

The 26-year-old was instrumental as his team's triumph over Kigali Sharks 15-0 last Sunday at Gahanga rugby ground which saw the champions extend their lead at the top of the table.

"I am glad we defeated the Sharks, they are one of the most experienced teams in the national league, beating them is a step closer to retaining the championship title," Bigirimana said.

He hailed the understanding between their players. "We have been playing together for the last four years, we know each other's strength and weaknesses, and we keep helping one another in all the games we have played"

Thousand Hills was established four years ago and have since dominated Rwanda's rugby.

Last year, they won a double that included the league title and Kigali Sharks' championship.

In a bid to improve their performance, Thousand Hills have bought Burundian star player Pasteur Boyayo and his impact has already been felt, including his wonderful display against Remera Buffaloes last weekend.

Rwanda rugby league is comprised of Muhanda, Remera Bufaloes, UR Grizilles, Thousand Hills, Kigali Sharks, Kamonyi, Lion de Fer and Resilience.