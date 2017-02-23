Eritrea: Donation in Support of Families of Martyrs

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Canada and employees of the Micro-Credit and Saving Program have donated around 40 thousand US Dollars and 38 thousand Nakfa respectively towards martyrs trust fund.

According to reports from the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare, the Eritrean community, Holidays coordinating committee and YPFDJ in the city of Calgary, martyrs trust committee in Edmonton, Eritrean community in Kitchener, Holidays coordinating committee in London, NUEW in Toronto and other individuals donated 32,908 US Dollars in support of families of martyrs.

The employees of the Micro-Credit and Saving Program also donated 37 thousand and 870 Nakfa towards martyr's trust fund.

In the same vein, Students of Sembel Friendship Association and teachers visited Godaif orphanage and entertained the children there.