22 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Donation in Support of Families of Martyrs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Canada and employees of the Micro-Credit and Saving Program have donated around 40 thousand US Dollars and 38 thousand Nakfa respectively towards martyrs trust fund.

According to reports from the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare, the Eritrean community, Holidays coordinating committee and YPFDJ in the city of Calgary, martyrs trust committee in Edmonton, Eritrean community in Kitchener, Holidays coordinating committee in London, NUEW in Toronto and other individuals donated 32,908 US Dollars in support of families of martyrs.

The employees of the Micro-Credit and Saving Program also donated 37 thousand and 870 Nakfa towards martyr's trust fund.

In the same vein, Students of Sembel Friendship Association and teachers visited Godaif orphanage and entertained the children there.

Eritrea

European Union's Double Standard Policy Towards Eritrea

It is no secret that the west especially, European Union has been playing double- standard politics towards the rest.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.