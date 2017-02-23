22 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr Jazz - China Agrees to Establish a Slaughterhouse for Meat Export

Khartoum — The Higher Committee on bilateral relations with each of China, Russia and India held its regular meeting here on Wednesday chaired by its president Dr Awad Ahmed al Jazz who said after the meeting China has agreed to establish a complete slaughterhouse for meat exports, thus contributing an added value to Sudanese meat exports.

Jazz said a high level Chinese delegation is also on a visit to the country for assessing possibilities of investment in the areas of fishery in the red sea state and in Merowe Dam, northern Sudan

Jazz has expressed his hope that the joint Sudanese Indian committee which is currently in session would develop their work and come out with joint plan of action to make use of projects Indian intends to invest in in the Sudan

On the Russian side, Jazz said a team from the agriculture quarantine as well as the veterinary quarantine will pay a visit to Russia shortly to assess and develop trade between the two countries.

He said at the same time a delegation from the Ministry of Finance and National Economic Planning will visit Russia to develop the banking activities between the Sudan and Russia.

